Glycolix Glyco Urea 15 15 cream is a topical skin protecting agent and secondary skin softener indicated for the temporary relief of chapping and minor scaling due to dryness. It is not intended as a protectant against water loss. Glycolix Glyco Urea 15 15 cream is available in a 0.5% cream and a 1.0% cream.

Glycolix Glyco Urea 15 15 cream contains: Glycolic acid, urea, lactic acid and allantoin.

How It Works and What it Does:

Glycolic Acid is a naturally occurring alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) derived from sugar cane. This exfoliant aids in the removal of dead skin cells by loosening their attachments to the dermis which helps to improve skin tone and texture. Propionibacterium acnes (P.acnes) are the main causative organism causing acne. P.acnes bacteria produce a protein called Proprionic Acid which is responsible for initiating part of the inflammatory process of acne. Glycolix Glyco Urea 15 15 cream is formulated to contain a very low concentration of glycolic acid meaning that it acts as an alternative treatment to antibiotics and topical treatments that may actually worsen acne bacteria due to their antibiotic properties.

Nonirritating to the skin. Good for dry, sensitive skin. Lightweight formula and good for sensitive facial skin. Excellent for severely dry, cracked skin and to soothe the condition of severely dried-out skin.

Function :

Glycolix 15 urea cream is composed of 15% Glycolics acid (15% Urea), according to the information given by the manufacture. It is a topical moisturizer used for skin conditions such as hard dry skin, eczema and psoriasis. [1] It works best on dry cracked skin and helps restore moisture lost in the dead layers of the skin. [2] The Glycolics acid in this cream helps to break down the bonds that hold the dead skin on the surface of the living skin. This helps to loosen and peel off dead skin cells and allows for sanitization of the infected area. [3]

Recommendations :

Glycollic acid is used in cosmetic formulations as a hydrating agent . Glycollic acid can be used as a skin moisturizer and anti-wrinkle agent. Glycollic acid moisturizes the skin by forming chains around water molecules. It soaks into the skin easily, making it less likely to cause irritation on sensitive skin types . Glycollic acid may also reduce the appearance of wrinkles . It can be used to treat dry, damaged, and aging skin .

Glycolic Acid has been widely used since 1981 in various skin care products for its natural exfoliation benefits. Glycolic Acid is derived from cane sugar and has the smallest molecules of all alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs). Its smaller size allows for deeper penetration into the upper layers of the skin resulting in a much faster rate of exfoliation and renewal. The more quickly dead skin cells are exfoliated and removed, the smaller the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

It is a non-irritating, non-sensitizing ingredient that acts as an excellent moisturizer and humectant. It is used in a number of acne products including in acne treatment products, and acne preventive products. It can be incorporated into facial moisturizers, skin cleansers and sunscreens as well. It has no preservative properties so it should always be incorporated into an oil or other type of product with a preservative. In low concentrations of 0.05-1%, it is commonly used in all types of moisturizing, skin softening and conditioning products.

Specific uses:

It is used to soften, soothe, rejuvenate and moisturize the skin. It can be incorporated into an array of products including creams, lotions and facial moisturizers. In these products, it can be used as an exfoliant for those with acne scars. It also functions as a humectant in many products making them more effective in delivering their intended benefits. Glycolix can soften the skin, reduce inflammation and soothe irritation.

Oil-based products:

Its main role in these products, then, is to serve as a humectant so that they can maintain their smooth and soft consistency. Glycolix also has moisturizing properties and can help prevent dry skin.

Water-based products:

In the water-based form of a lotion or facial cleanser, it serves a similar function as it does in oil-based products. In these products, it allows for the liquid to retain its consistency during use. It also adds elasticity and softness to the skin.

